March 11 High school sports roundup: Lewiston-Altura boys win sixth straight behind Menk

LEWISTON — Thomas Menk poured in a team-high 31 points and the Lewiston-Altura High School boys basketball team dispatched St. Charles for the second time this week with an 80-71 victory Thursday night at Lewiston-Altura High School.
The win was the sixth consecutive for the Cardinals (12-5, 9-5), who received a pair of free throws from Collin Bonow with 2.1 seconds left to break a 59-59 tie to defeat the Saints on the road Monday. This time around it did not come down to the final possession thanks in part because of Menk, who canned five 3-pointers on his way to 31 points. He also had eight rebounds for L-A, which led 43-34 at the half.
Bonow too, was once again excellent recording a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Kyle Fredrickson added 10 points, thanks to a pair of 3s, while Sam Bronk chipped in seven points and collected nine rebounds.
Kooper Vaughn did his best to keep St. Charles in it. He finished with a game-high 41 points on seven made 3-pointers and collected six rebounds to lead the Saints (6-6, 6-6).
The Cardinals wrap up the regular season hosting Dover-Eyota Friday.
Big 9
Winona 55, Northfield 48
NORTHFIELD — The Winhawks (9-7, 6-5) won for the fifth time in six games thanks to junior Jasper Hedin, who recorded a double-double with 31 points and 11 rebounds to go along with three assists.
Junior Shane Scharmach chipped in nine points and five assists, while Jake Miller added six points and five rebounds. The WInhawks wrap up the regular season at Albert Lea Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Stewartville 54, Cotter 50
STEWARTVILLE — In a matchup of top-20 ranked teams, it was the Tigers that overcame a seven-point halftime deficit to knock off the Ramblers (12-4).
Cotter, ranked 17th in Class 2A by Minnesota Basketball News, led 27-20 at the break before the undefeated and third-ranked Tigers (17-0) came back.
After finishing just two points shy of 1,000 for her career last time out against Caledonia in a 71-44 win on Monday — which clinched the Three Rivers Conference East Division title for the Ramblers — Cotter junior Megan Morgan reached the mark on a 3-pointer in the first half to reach the milestone. She is just the 10th player in program history to reach the mark. Morgan would go on to finish with a game-high 19 points.
Allyssa Williams added 10 points for Cotter, which wraps up the regular season against another tough opponent in Section 2A in Lake CIty on Friday.
Southland 60, Rushford-Peterson 56
RUSHFORD — The Trojans’ bid for a third straight victory was spoiled by the Rebels, who led 31-23 at the half.
Kaylee Ruberg finished with a game-high 24 points and one rebound shy of a double-double with nine boards. Alayna Helgemoe scored 18 points on 9 of 16 shooting but the Trojans (4-13) as a team shot just 31% from the field.
R-P wraps up the regular season at La Crescent-Hokah Friday.
BOYS HOCKEY
Big 9
Winona 10, Austin 1
WINONA — Teis Larsen recorded his first high school hat trick and also tallied three assists to record an eye-popping six-point night, helping the Winhawks (5-11-1) snap a two-game skid.
Larsen scored a goal in each period, while tallying all three of his assists as part of a six-goal second period for Winona. Matt Thesing scored two goals and had two assists, while Avery Prodzinski and Hans Larsen each had a goal and an assist.
Zach Motz, Ayden Ruesgen and Jake James also all found the back of the net for the Winhawks, who wrap up the regular season at home against La Crescent-Hokah on Friday.