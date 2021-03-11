March 11 High school sports roundup: Lewiston-Altura boys win sixth straight behind Menk

LEWISTON — Thomas Menk poured in a team-high 31 points and the Lewiston-Altura High School boys basketball team dispatched St. Charles for the second time this week with an 80-71 victory Thursday night at Lewiston-Altura High School.

The win was the sixth consecutive for the Cardinals (12-5, 9-5), who received a pair of free throws from Collin Bonow with 2.1 seconds left to break a 59-59 tie to defeat the Saints on the road Monday. This time around it did not come down to the final possession thanks in part because of Menk, who canned five 3-pointers on his way to 31 points. He also had eight rebounds for L-A, which led 43-34 at the half.

Bonow too, was once again excellent recording a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Kyle Fredrickson added 10 points, thanks to a pair of 3s, while Sam Bronk chipped in seven points and collected nine rebounds.

Kooper Vaughn did his best to keep St. Charles in it. He finished with a game-high 41 points on seven made 3-pointers and collected six rebounds to lead the Saints (6-6, 6-6).

The Cardinals wrap up the regular season hosting Dover-Eyota Friday.

Big 9

Winona 55, Northfield 48