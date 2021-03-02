March 1 High school sports roundup: Cotter girls knock off R-P; Winona boys hockey wins in OT

The Cotter girls basketball team used a balanced offensive attack that saw all 10 players score en route to a 68-21 victory over Three Rivers Conference foe Rushford-Peterson at the John Nett Rec Center Monday night. The Ramblers have now won nine straight improving to 10-2 overall and 9-1 in conference play.

Junior Megan Morgan led the Ramblers with 17 points on an efficient 7 of 9 shooting from the field, while senior Ellie Macal added 10 to go along with six steals. Junior Sofia Sandcork chipped in eight points and Grace Renk finished with seven.

Emarie Jacobson scored eight to lead the Trojans (2-11, 0-11).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Three Rivers

Rushford-Peterson 52, Cotter 29RUSHFORD — Grady Hengel and Justin Ruberg each finished with a team-best 14 points to help lead the Trojans (8-6, 5-6) to their second straight victory.

Hengel was 3 of 5 from beyond the arc, while Ruberg was a perfect 6-for-6 from inside 3-point range. Rushford-Peterson outscored Cotter 28-12 in the second half.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cotter falls to 1-13 overall and 0-11 in conference play.