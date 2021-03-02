March 1 High school sports roundup: Cotter girls knock off R-P; Winona boys hockey wins in OT

The Cotter girls basketball team used a balanced offensive attack that saw all 10 players score en route to a 68-21 victory over Three Rivers Conference foe Rushford-Peterson at the John Nett Rec Center Monday night. The Ramblers have now won nine straight improving to 10-2 overall and 9-1 in conference play.
Junior Megan Morgan led the Ramblers with 17 points on an efficient 7 of 9 shooting from the field, while senior Ellie Macal added 10 to go along with six steals. Junior Sofia Sandcork chipped in eight points and Grace Renk finished with seven.
Emarie Jacobson scored eight to lead the Trojans (2-11, 0-11).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Three Rivers
Rushford-Peterson 52, Cotter 29RUSHFORD — Grady Hengel and Justin Ruberg each finished with a team-best 14 points to help lead the Trojans (8-6, 5-6) to their second straight victory.
Hengel was 3 of 5 from beyond the arc, while Ruberg was a perfect 6-for-6 from inside 3-point range. Rushford-Peterson outscored Cotter 28-12 in the second half.
Cotter falls to 1-13 overall and 0-11 in conference play.
Lewiston-Altura 62, Chatfield 54LEWISTON — The Cardinals (8-5, 6-5) continued their recent stretch of good play by overcoming a five-point halftime deficit to claim their fourth win in five games over the visiting Gophers (9-4, 7-4).
Thomas Menk was one of four Cardinals to finish in double figures with a team-high 21 points to go along with four rebounds. Kyle Fredrickson made a pair of 3-pointers on his way to 14 pwoints, while Collin Bonow and Jerry Hines each added 10 points. Bonow finished two rebounds shy of a double-double.
BOYS HOCKEY
Winona 3,
Rochester John Marshall 2 (OT)Teis Larsen scored the game-winner five minutes into overtime off an assist from Aven Prodzinski.
Prodzinski had given the Winhawks (3-9-1, 3-9-1) a 2-1 lead with under six minutes left but the Rockets (1-10-1, 1-10-1) tied it on a power play goal with 23 seconds left in the third period.
Ayden Ruesgen scored Winona’s first goal late in the first period.
A game after registering his 2,500th career save, goaltender Alex Benson earned the win between the pipes by finishing with 30 saves.