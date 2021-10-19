 Skip to main content
Local sports schedule: Wednesday Oct. 20

HIGH SCHOOL

FOOTBALL: Winona at Rochester Century, 7 p.m.; Fillmore Central vs. Cotter at WSU, 7 p.m.; Bethlehem Academy at Rushford-Peterson, 7 p.m.; Chatfield at Lewiston-Altura, 7 p.m.

