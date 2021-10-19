Local sports schedule: Wednesday Oct. 20

Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
FOOTBALL: Winona at Rochester Century, 7 p.m.; Fillmore Central vs. Cotter at WSU, 7 p.m.; Bethlehem Academy at Rushford-Peterson, 7 p.m.; Chatfield at Lewiston-Altura, 7 p.m.
The Rushford-Peterson offense was firing on all cylinders on Friday.
Cotter’s top-seeded girls soccer team cruised to victory on Saturday, defeating five-seed La Crescent-Hokah 5-0 in a Section 1A semifinal matchup that puts the team one game closer to their season-long goal of a state title.
The Winhawks had a handful of inopportune penalties and a pair of special teams gaffes that allowed Stewartville to stay unbeaten in a 41-14 win.
First up were the boys, who defeated Red Wing 5-1 in a 5 p.m. game, which the girls followed up at 7 p.m. with a 12-0 thrashing of Faribault, …
Many area football teams are hitting the road this week, though the Winhawks host a tough foe at home.
The Winona boys and girls soccer teams both lost upsets to see their seasons come to a close in the section semifinal round at home on Thursday.
The Trojans overcame a 2-1 deficit to beat La Crescent-Hokah 3-2 on Thursday night.
The third-seeded St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura girls soccer team had its season come to a close on Saturday in the Section 1A semifinals, losing…
Local sports schedule for Thursday, October 14.
