Local sports schedule: Wednesday, March 2

HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL: MSHSL Section Tournament
COLLEGE
BASEBALL: Saint Mary’s vs Dubuque in Auburndale, Fla., 1 p.m.
MADISON — The weight of the moment hit Tanner Andersen immediately.
The Winona swim and dive program had a strong performance at Friday’s Section 1A swim meet, placing third out of 10 as a team while having sev…
RUSHFORD — Early in the second half of Thursday’s first-round playoff game, Rushford-Peterson’s girls were teetering on the brink.
Cotter’s girls basketball team started its postseason run with a dominant win, racing past Triton 66-26.
Following the first two days of competition at the state tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, one local wrestler is still alive with shot…
The season came to a close for the Cochrane-Fountain City girls basketball team on Friday night, falling 67-62 at home in a WIAA Division 4 re…
There are eight playoff basketball games featuring Winona area teams scheduled this week so far, with a chance for more if the teams are able …
Winona’s boys hockey team was victorious in its first playoff game, advancing with a 3-0 win over Big 9 Conference foe Austin on Wednesday night.
GALESVILLE — When the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau and Black River Falls girls basketball teams got matched up in the first round of the WIAA play…
Local sports schedule for Wednesday, February 23.
