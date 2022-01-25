Local sports schedule: Wednesday, January 26

COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Hamline University (Minn.) at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Back on January 7, the Cotter girls basketball game had a 10-game winning streak snapped in a road loss against Dover-Eyota, and the Ramblers …
Sophomore Cody Schmitz continued his remarkable season, scoring 56 points in the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau boys basketball team’s 71-65 road wi…
Winona boys hockey ties Black River Falls
The Winona girls basketball team snapped a nine-game losing streak on Saturday afternoon, winning a 52-32 home game against Northfield.
GALESVILLE — The Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau girls basketball team is starting to find its footing.
CALEDONIA — When one thing does not go right for Caledonia’s boys basketball team, the Warriors are talented enough to change their game aroun…
Local sports schedule for Monday, January 24.
The Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau boys basketball team picked up a sizable win on Monday night in a non-conference game, beating Whitehall 74-59.
HIGH SCHOOLBOYS BASKETBALL: Wabasha-Kellogg at Cotter, 7:30 p.m.; P-E-M at Rushford-Peterson, 7:30 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at Caledonia, 7:30 p.…
GALESVILLE — The Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School girls basketball team is starting to find its footing.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.