WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Wednesday, Feb. 16

HIGH SCHOOL

SKI: Winona at MSHSL State Meet at Giants Ridge Golf and Ski Resort in Biwabik

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Saint Mary’s at St. Catherine University (Minn.), 7 p.m.

