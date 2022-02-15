Local sports schedule: Wednesday, Feb. 16

HIGH SCHOOL
SKI: Winona at MSHSL State Meet at Giants Ridge Golf and Ski Resort in Biwabik
COLLEGE
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Saint Mary’s at St. Catherine University (Minn.), 7 p.m.
The Winona/Cotter gymnastics team played host to the Section 1A championship meet on Saturday, and the hometown Winhawks did well with a secon…
Even though the Lewiston-Altura boys basketball team entered its Thursday night home game against Three Rivers Conference foe Wabasha-Kellogg …
Sophomore Cody Schmitz had another huge game on Tuesday night, scoring 45 points to lead the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau boys basketball team to …
Both of the Cochrane-Fountain City wrestlers advanced to the Sectional round with strong performances at Saturday’s Division 3 Regional meet i…
Winona’s boys hockey team won its fourth-straight game on Tuesday night, crossing state lines for a 6-3 victory over Onalaska/La Crosse.
HIGH SCHOOLBOYS BASKETBALL: Southland at Rushford-Peterson, 7:30 p.m.; Wabasha-Kellogg at Cotter, 7:30 p.m.
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Heading into Tuesday night’s girls basketball matchup between Cochrane-Fountain City and Blair-Taylor, a quick glance at…
HIGH SCHOOL
Elsewhere, the Winona boys hockey team won in overtime.
