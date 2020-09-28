Local sports schedule: Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL
CROSS COUNTRY: Cotter, Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson at P-E-M, 4:30 p.m.; La Crescent at Chatfield, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS: Winona at Northfield, 4:30 p.m.; Rochester Lourdes at Cotter, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER: Caledonia at Cotter, 5 p.m.; Owatonna at Winona, 7 p.m.;
BOYS SOCCER: Winona at Owatonna, 7 p.m.; Dover-Eyota at La Crescent-Hokah, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL: G-E-T at Black River Falls, 7 p.m.; C-FC at Melrose-Mindoro, 7:15 p.m.
