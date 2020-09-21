 Skip to main content
Local sports schedule: Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020
Local sports schedule: Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL

CROSS COUNTRY: Cotter at Schaeffer Academy, 4:30 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson vs. Dover-Eyota, P-E-M, 4:30 p.m.; Arcadia, G-E-T at Westby, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS: Stewartville at Cotter, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER: Cotter at Lewiston-Altura/St. Charles, 7 p.m.; Caledonia at La Crescent-Hokah, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER: Lewiston-Altura/St. Charles at Cotter, 4:30 p.m.; La Crescent-Hokah at Caledonia, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL: G-E-T at Arcadia, 7 p.m.

