Local sports schedule: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020
Local sports schedule: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL

CROSS COUNTRY: Lewiston Altura/Rushford-Peterson at Pine Island, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER: P-E-M at Cotter, 5 p.m.; St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura at La Crescent-Hokah, 7 p.m.;

GIRLS SOCCER: Cotter at P-E-M, 7 p.m.; La Crescent-Hokah at St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura, 7 p.m.; Caledonia at Dover-Eyota, 7 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF: C-FC vs. Arcadia, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL: West Salem at G-E-T, 7 p.m.; Lincoln at C-FC, 7:15 p.m.

