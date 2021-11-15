Local sports schedule: Tuesday, November 16

HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL: G-E-T at C-FC, 7:15 p.m.
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Saint Mary’s at Augustana College (Ill.), 7 p.m.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Todd Kronebusch, Rick Habeck and Kurt Habeck, a trio of former Winhawks wrestlers, will be inducted into the Winona High wrestling hall of fam…
Rushford-Peterson’s defense has been the key to its success all season long, and that trend held true in Friday night’s MSHSL Class A state qu…
A number of Winona area fall athletes and coaches had their performance in the 2021 season recognized with inclusion on all-state teams.
A pair of Cotter girls soccer players signed their letter of intent this week to continue onto the Division II collegiate level.
This fall the Rushford-Peterson football team has awoken a slumbering giant, returning to state for the first time since 2016 and aiming to wi…
If you ask Winona girls swim coach Chris Mayer, the section preliminaries meet is one of the toughest of the year.
HIGH SCHOOL
ROCHESTER — The Winona girls swimming and diving team nearly sent athletes to state but wrapped up its season at Friday's MSHSL Class A Sectio…
Rushford-Peterson is the only local football team left standing heading into Friday’s section final games, and the top-seeded Trojans will be …
Rushford-Peterson is headed to state for the first time since 2016 following a 7-0 win over Fillmore Central in the Section 1A final on Friday night.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.