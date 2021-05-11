 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local sports schedule: Tuesday, May 11
0 comments
WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Tuesday, May 11

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL: Winona at Owatonna, 5 p.m.; La Crescent-Hokah at Cotter, 5 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at Caledonia, 5 p.m.; Rushford-Peterson at Lanesboro/Fillmore Central, 5 p.m.; Independence/Gilmanton at C-FC, 5 p.m.; Onalaska Luther at GET, 5 p.m.

BOYS GOLF: LARP at Lake City, 2 p.m.; G-E-T at Arcadia, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF: Winona at Big 9 Tri, 2:30 p.m.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD: Winona at Rochester Mayo Quad, 4:30 p.m.; C-FC at Blair-Taylor Tri, 5 p.m.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD: Winona at Red Wing Quad, 4 p.m.; C-FC at Blair-Taylor Tri, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL: Caledonia/Spring Grove at Lewiston-Altura, 4:30 p.m.; Lanesboro/Fillmore Central at Rushford-Peterson, 4:30 p.m.; Owatonna at Winona, 5 p.m.; Independence/Gilmanton at C-FC, 5 p.m.; Viroqua at GET, 5 p.m.

TENNIS: Winona at Austin, 4:30 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Packers add talent on both sides of the ball with deep draft class

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Video slideshow--La Crescent's Rick Boyer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News