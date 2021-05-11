Local sports schedule: Tuesday, May 11

HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL: Winona at Owatonna, 5 p.m.; La Crescent-Hokah at Cotter, 5 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at Caledonia, 5 p.m.; Rushford-Peterson at Lanesboro/Fillmore Central, 5 p.m.; Independence/Gilmanton at C-FC, 5 p.m.; Onalaska Luther at GET, 5 p.m.
BOYS GOLF: LARP at Lake City, 2 p.m.; G-E-T at Arcadia, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF: Winona at Big 9 Tri, 2:30 p.m.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD: Winona at Rochester Mayo Quad, 4:30 p.m.; C-FC at Blair-Taylor Tri, 5 p.m.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD: Winona at Red Wing Quad, 4 p.m.; C-FC at Blair-Taylor Tri, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL: Caledonia/Spring Grove at Lewiston-Altura, 4:30 p.m.; Lanesboro/Fillmore Central at Rushford-Peterson, 4:30 p.m.; Owatonna at Winona, 5 p.m.; Independence/Gilmanton at C-FC, 5 p.m.; Viroqua at GET, 5 p.m.
TENNIS: Winona at Austin, 4:30 p.m.