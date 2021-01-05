WHAT’S ON TAP Local sports schedule: Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 Jan 5, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Melrose-Mindoro at C-FC, 7:15 p.m.GIRLS BASKETBALL: C-FC at Arcadia, 7:15 p.m. 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Basketball C- Fc Education Mindoro Arcadia Boy Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular +4 High School Sera Speltz is the Winona Daily News Fall Athlete of the Year Updated Jan 1, 2021 There aren’t many that can see the field like Sera Speltz. +2 High School High school basketball, hockey players must compete wearing masks Dec 29, 2020 Basketball and hockey players must compete while wearing face coverings as high school winter sports can begin games as soon as Jan. 14. +2 High School Jan. 4 High school roundup: C-FC girls knock off Melrose-Mindoro 8 hrs ago FOUNTAIN CITY — The Cochrane-Fountain City High School girls basketball team didn't let a two-week break turn into rust by handling Melrose-Mi… +8 High School The best of the best: The Winona Daily News All-Area Volleyball Team Updated Dec 13, 2020 This year was an unprecedented one for high school volleyball. The athletes persevered every step of the way and deserved to be recognized. As such, here is the first Winona Daily News All-Area Volleyball team since 2010. High School 12-21 High school sports roundup: C-FC girls fall in OT Dec 22, 2020 FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Jordyn Halverson finished with a game-high 24 points but a turnover on the final possession in overtime thwarted the Coc… +9 High School The Elite 11: The Winona Daily News All-Area Football Team Updated Dec 13, 2020 For a while, it looked like high school football would not be played this fall. But after the MSHSL reversed their previous decision to move f… Watch Now: Related Video Video: Five Winona-area prep football players to watch in 2018 Video: C-FC wins with buzzer-beater Video: C-FC wins with buzzer-beater Video: State Track Interview Video: State Track Interview Video: State Track Interview Video: State Track Interview