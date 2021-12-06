Local sports schedule: Tuesday, December 7

HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL: Cotter at La Crescent-Hokah, 7:30 p.m.; Fillmore Central at Rushford-Peterson, 7:30 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at Wabasha-Kellogg, 7:30 p.m.; C-FC at Augusta, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Winona at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.; La Crescent-Hokah at Cotter, 7:30 p.m.; Rushford-Peterson at Fillmore Central, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: Onalaska/Central/Logan at G-E-T/Aquinas/Holmen/Luther, 7 p.m.; Winona at Rochester Mayo, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Winona/Cotter/LC-H at Black River Falls, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING: Neillsville at G-E-T/M-M, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE
MEN’S HOCKEY: Saint Mary’s at Milwaukee School of Engineering, 7 p.m.