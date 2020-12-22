Local sports schedule: Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020

HIGH SCHOOLWRESTLING Tomah vs. G-E-T, 6 p.m.
Arcadia vs. Westby, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL Sparta at C-FC, 7:15 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL C-FC at Whitehall, 7:15 p.m.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
HIGH SCHOOLWRESTLING Tomah vs. G-E-T, 6 p.m.
Arcadia vs. Westby, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL Sparta at C-FC, 7:15 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL C-FC at Whitehall, 7:15 p.m.
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Rick Peterson knew it was going to take some time for his Cochrane-Fountain City High School girls basketball team to fi…
ARCADIA — Trev Bjorge nailed the go-ahead corner 3-pointer with 8 seconds left to help the Arcadia boys basketball team win a defensive stalem…
For a while, it looked like high school football would not be played this fall. But after the MSHSL reversed their previous decision to move f…
ARCADIA — The Arcadia High School boys basketball team used a strong second half to run past Cochrane-Fountain City 65-36 in their opener Tues…
Winter sports for high school and youth teams can hold practice on Jan. 4 with the hope, but no assurance yet, of playing games again by the m…
This year was an unprecedented one for high school volleyball. The athletes persevered every step of the way and deserved to be recognized. As such, here is the first Winona Daily News All-Area Volleyball team since 2010.
"... a teacher affects eternity, and no one knows where their influence stops. Those were true words for Dave Heise. His influence on our school and our community is long lasting.”
ELEVA, Wis. — Ethan Hunger scored a team-high 22 points, but the Cochrane-Fountain City High School boys basketball team was unable to hold on…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.