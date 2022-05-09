Local sports schedule: Trojans baseball wins big over Houston

Rushford-Peterson senior Malachi Bunke had a strong day both at the plate and on the mound on Monday, guiding the Trojans to an 8-2 nonconference road win over Houston.

Bunke pitched all seven innings, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out eight. Of Houston’s two runs, only one was charged as an earned run. Offensively, the senior went 2 for 5 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and a run scored.

The game began with three scoreless innings for both teams, but R-P (8-3, 6-2) scored one run in the top of the fourth and never trailed again. The Trojans added two more in the fifth then sealed the win with five runs in the sixth. The Hurricanes scored their only runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Junior Riley Tesch and sophomore Rylan Schneider joined Bunke with multiple hits, with Tesch going 2 for 4 with three RBI and one run scored while Schneider was 2 for 2 with a walk, a double and a run scored.

G-E-T 6, Arcadia 3

The Red Hawks (10-4, 8-2) scored four runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead and get a road win over the Raiders (5-9, 2-7).

Jack Beedle (1 for 2) tied the game at 3-3 with an RBI single. Owen Eddy (1 for 4), Cole Williams (2 for 4) and Colin Handke (2 for 4) each added runs on RBI singles to take the lead.

Handke got the pitching win for the Red Hawks, striking out 10 batters. At the plate, Handke also recorded a triple.

Triton 2, Cotter 0

The Ramblers (1-9) narrowly lost a nonconference road game against the Cobras (3-3).

Immanuel Lutheran 11, C-FC 1

The Pirates (4-10, 4-7) lost a home game by 10 runs in five innings against Dairyland Conference foe Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran (13-2, 12-2).

SOFTBALL

Caledonia 14, Lewiston-Altura 9

The Cardinals (4-9, 4-8) lost a high-scoring home Three Rivers Conference matchup against the Warriors (6-5, 6-5).

Caledonia scored two runs in the first inning and never trailed from there, adding four in the second and two more in the third. L-A got on the board with three runs in the bottom of the third, but the Warriors scored five more in the top of the fourth to regain control.

A pair of Warriors hit home runs in the win, as Amber Stemper went 3 for 4 with a home run and a double with four RBI and Emily Ideker went 3 for 5 with a home run, a triple, three RBI two runs scored.

The Cardinals were led by Madison Oslie going 3 for 4 with a double, a run scored and three RBI and Staytlen Seefeldt going 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two steals.

Immanuel Lutheran 12, C-FC 3

The Pirates (7-12, 6-7) took an early lead at home, but Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran (13-2, 12-2) had control the rest of the way in a Dairyland Conference matchup.

The Lancers scored one run in the top of the first inning, but C-FC responded with two runs for a 2-1 lead. While Immanuel Lutheran responded with three more runs in the top of the second, the Pirates would not score again until adding one in the bottom of the seventh.

Sophomore Emma Mann and senior Abberlyn Mann each had multi-hit games as Emma was 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored and Abberlynn was 2 for 3 with one run scored.

Senior Chayce Rollinger and freshman Aubrey Smith each drove in one RBI for the Pirates as well.

GOLF

Rushford-Peterson Triangular

The Trojans picked up a close win in a home triangular, scoring 187 to beat Lanesboro’s 191 and Fillmore Central’s 203.

R-P’s Andrew Hoiness had the best performance of the meet, shooting a 41 to beat out Lanesboro’s Clay Schwichtenberg, who scored a 43 in second place. Fillmore Central’s Jake Fishbaugher took third at 46.

The Trojans earned the win with Grady Hengel second on the team at 47, Carson Thompson next at 49 and Owen Fenske rounding out the scoring at 50.

TENNIS

Austin 4, Cotter 3

The Ramblers lost a hard-fought road match against the Packers.

Three-singles player Logan Granseth had Cotter’s only two-set win of the day, beating Thomas Garry 6-3, 7-5.

Cotter’s one doubles pairing of Steven Pilarski and Carter Knuesel beat Michael Garry and Quinton Grimley 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 for a comeback win, and the two doubles team of Goktug Ozkan and Joseph Row beat Nathan Danielson and Micah Peterson 6-0, 6-7 (6), 7-5 for another Ramblers win.

The closest loss for the Ramblers came at two singles where Hamilton Brewer fell in a pair of tiebreakers in a 7-6 (3), 7-6 (6) defeat at the hands of Cole Hebrink.

TRACK AND FIELD

Mustang Freshman/Sophomore Invitational

The G-E-T track team traveled to Melrose to compete in the Freshman/Sophomore Invitational and the future looks bright for the girls team as the Red Hawks definitively won the eight-team meet with a score of 152, compared to second-place Melrose-Mindoro’s 80.

G-E-T’s relay teams won the 4xx100, 4x200 and 4x800 relays, and two more individuals picked up wins as sophomore Libby Truax won the 100-meter dash (14.15 seconds) and sophomore Ellissa Gold won the 300-meter hurdles (56.66).

Six more Red Hawks earned second-place finishes: freshman Audrey Swenson in the 200-meter dash (30.41), freshman Delilah Boberg in the 400-meter dash (1:09.62), freshman Anya Wolfe in the 800-meter run (2:51.39), freshman Emma Schindler in the 100-meter hurdles (20.54), sophomore Cadence Simmons in the shot put (27-feet, 8-inches) and sophomore Lidia Bakeberg in the discus (75-11).

Another pair of G-E-T athletes had third-place finishes with freshman Ella Berg in the 200 (30.61) and sophomore Faith Bennett in the long jump (13-6.5).

The Red Hawks boys team did not replicate the girls’ high finish, taking sixth out of eight in the team standings.

Freshman Sawyer Smock picked up the team’s best finish by taking second in the pole vault with a jump of 9-feet.

Sophomore Cisco Jimenez also had a top performance, taking third in the shot put with a throw of 34-feet, 9-inches.

