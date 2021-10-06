Local sports schedule: Thursday, October 7

HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL: Winona at Northfield, 7 p.m.; Cotter at Wabasha-Kellogg, 7:15 p.m.; Lake City at Lewiston-Altura, 7:15 p.m.; Rushford-Peterson at Southland, 7:15 p.m.; C-FC at Blair-Taylor, 7:15 p.m.; West Salem at G-E-T, 7 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY: Winona at Owatonna Invite, 4 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura/Rushford Peterson Invite at Heartland CC, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER: Winona at Faribault, 7 p.m.; Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Cotter, 5 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER: Faribault at Winona, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING: Winona at Red Wing, 6:30 p.m.