WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Thursday, October 7

HIGH SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL: Winona at Northfield, 7 p.m.; Cotter at Wabasha-Kellogg, 7:15 p.m.; Lake City at Lewiston-Altura, 7:15 p.m.; Rushford-Peterson at Southland, 7:15 p.m.; C-FC at Blair-Taylor, 7:15 p.m.; West Salem at G-E-T, 7 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY: Winona at Owatonna Invite, 4 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura/Rushford Peterson Invite at Heartland CC, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER: Winona at Faribault, 7 p.m.; Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Cotter, 5 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER: Faribault at Winona, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING: Winona at Red Wing, 6:30 p.m.

