Local sports schedule: Thursday October 21

HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL: WI Division 3 Regional semifinals 5 C-FC at 4 Westby, 7 p.m.
The Rushford-Peterson offense was firing on all cylinders on Friday.
Cotter’s top-seeded girls soccer team cruised to victory on Saturday, defeating five-seed La Crescent-Hokah 5-0 in a Section 1A semifinal matchup that puts the team one game closer to their season-long goal of a state title.
The Winhawks had a handful of inopportune penalties and a pair of special teams gaffes that allowed Stewartville to stay unbeaten in a 41-14 win.
The Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson boys cross country team had a runaway victory in the Three Rivers Conference Championship at Pine Creek …
Rushford-Peterson has a chance at closing out its first undefeated season in nearly two decades, and other area teams have shots at improving playoff resumes in the last week of the regular season.
The Winona boys and girls soccer teams both lost upsets to see their seasons come to a close in the section semifinal round at home on Thursday.
Many area football teams are hitting the road this week, though the Winhawks host a tough foe at home.
ROCHESTER — For the second season in a row, the Cotter girls soccer team pulled off a shutout victory over Dover-Eyota in the MSHSL Section 1A…
The Trojans overcame a 2-1 deficit to beat La Crescent-Hokah 3-2 on Thursday night.
