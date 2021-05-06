Local sports schedule: Thursday, May 6

HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS GOLF: LARP vs. Wabasha-Kellogg at Coffee Mill Golf Course, 4:30 p.m.; C-FC at Osseo-Fairchild, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF: Winona at Rochester Century, 2:30 p.m.; LARP vs. Wabasha-Kellogg at Coffee Mill Golf Course, 4:30 p.m.
BASEBALL: Albert Lea at Winona (DH), 4 p.m.; Rushford-Peterson at Lewiston-Altura (DH), 4 p.m.; GET at Viroqua (DH), 4 p.m.; Eau Claire Immanuel at C-FC, 5 p.m.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD: Winona quadrangular at Paul Giel Field, 4 p.m.; GET at Tomah Quadrangular, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL: Caledonia at Cotter (DH), 4 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at Rushford-Peterson (DH), 4 p.m.; GET at La Crosse Aquinas, 4:45 p.m.; C-FC at Eau Claire Immanuel (DH), 5 p.m.
COLLEGE
BASEBALL: Bethel at Saint Mary’s, 2:30 p.m.