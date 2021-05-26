Local sports schedule: Thursday, May 27

HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL: Westby at GET (DH), 4 p.m.; C-FC at Whitehall, 5 p.m.; Lanesboro/Fillmore Central at Cotter, 5 p.m.
BOYS GOLF: Winona, GET at Holmen, 1 p.m.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD: meet at Cotter, 4:30 p.m.; C-FC at Independence, 4:45 p.m.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD: meet at Cotter, 4:30 p.m.; C-FC at Independence, 4:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL: Cotter vs. Park at Winona Senior High, 4 p.m.; Holmen at GET (DH), 4 p.m.; Park at Winona, 5:30 p.m.; La Crescent-Hokah at Lewiston-Altura, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
BASEBALL: NCAA Division III regionals—Saint Mary’s vs. Aurora (Ill.) at St. Paul, 2:30 p.m.
