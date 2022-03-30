Local sports schedule: Thursday, March 31

HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL: G-E-T at Aquinas, 5 p.m.; C-FC at Durand, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL: Arcadia at G-E-T, 5 p.m.; Augusta at C-FC, 5 p.m.
Following a lopsided matchup in the MSHSL Class AA state quarterfinals on Tuesday, the Caledonia boys basketball team will meet its match in F…
ST. PAUL — The Caledonia High School boys basketball team shook off a disappointing semifinal with an emphatic win on Saturday, as the second-…
Many of the wrestling programs in the Winona area underwent a youth movement this season, and as a result, there were not as many stellar stat…
Cody Schmitz brought the spotlight to G-E-T with some mind-boggling individual performances this season, and when The Associated Press release…
HIGH SCHOOLBASEBALL: Onalaska at G-E-T, 5 p.m.; C-FC at Westby, 5 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS — “The first half is for show and the second half is for dough.”
MINNEAPOLIS — The Caledonia High School boys basketball team couldn't overcome a strong second half from Annandale and were eliminated from ch…
MINNEAPOLIS — Even though the Caledonia High School boys basketball team won its section the past two seasons, it had been a while since Eli K…
Local sports schedule for Saturday, March 26.
Local sports schedule for Thursday, March 24.
