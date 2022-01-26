 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Thursday, Jan. 27

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL: Fillmore Central at Cotter, 7:30 p.m.; Rushford-Peterson at Caledonia, 7:30 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at P-E-M, 7:30 p.m.; C-FC at Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran, 7:15 p.m.; G-E-T at Westby, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Cotter at Fillmore Central, 7:30 p.m.; Caledonia at Rushford-Peterson, 7:30 p.m.; P-E-M at Lewiston-Altura, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY: Sparta/Tomah at G-E-T/Aquinas/Holmen/Luther, 7:30 p.m.; Rochester John Marshall at Winona, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY: Winona/Cotter/LC-H at Rochester Century, 7:15 p.m.

BOYS SWIM: Rochester Century at Winona/Cotter, 6:30 p.m.

WRESTLING: Winona/Cotter at Rochester John Marshall, 7 p.m.; Whitehall and Blair-Taylor at C-FC triangular, 6:30 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Opinion: Sean Payton's last season with the Saints was a success

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News