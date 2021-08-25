 Skip to main content
Local sports schedule: Thursday, August 26
WHAT’S ON TAP

HIGH SCHOOLFOOTBALL: C-FC at Necedah, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL: C-FC at Onalaska Invite, 8 a.m.; Caledonia at Winona, 7:15 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at P-E-M, 7:15 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER: Winona at Mankato West, 7 p.m.; Lake City vs. St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura at St. Charles, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER: Mankato West at Winona, 7 p.m.; St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura at Lake City, 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS: Mankato East, Rochester Century at Winona, 9 a.m.

