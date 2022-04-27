Local sports schedule: Thursday, April 28

HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL: Doubleheader-Viroqua at G-E-T, 4 p.m.; C-FC at Whitehall, 5 p.m.; Cotter at Chatfield, 5 p.m.; Rushford-Peterson at P-E-M, 5 p.m.
BOYS GOLF: Winona/Cotter at Big 9 Conference Meet at Albert Lea Green Lea Golf Course, 10 a.m.; C-FC at Osseo-Fairchild, 4:30 p.m.; G-E-T home meet at Ettrick Golf Course, 4 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF: Winona/Cotter at Big 9 Conference Meet at Red Wing Mississippi National Golf Links, 10 a.m.; Lewiston-Altura at P-E-M, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL: Winona at Faribault, 5 p.m.; C-FC at Whitehall, 5 p.m.; Chatfield at Cotter, 4:30 p.m.; P-E-M at Rushford-Peterson, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS: Rochester Lourdes at Cotter, 4:30 p.m.; Austin at Winona, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
SOFTBALL: Upper Iowa at Winona State, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD: Saint Mary’s at Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa