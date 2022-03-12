Local sports schedule: Sunday, March 13

COLLEGE
BASEBALL: Saint Mary’s vs Luther College at Mount Mercy in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 1 p.m.
ROCHESTER — Twice the La Crescent-Hokah boys basketball team got the better of Lewiston-Altura in the regular season, so when the two teams me…
When Kyle Martin took over as the coach of the Winona boys basketball team prior to the start of the 2018-19 season, there was a talented fres…
A trio of boys basketball teams are still alive, with all three playing on Saturday in the MSHSL’s section semifinals.
Had Winona boys basketball coach Kyle Martin been told ahead of time that his team would score 13 points in the first half of its MSHSL first-…
ROCHESTER — Cotter High School’s girls basketball team only lost once in the last 10 games of the regular season, and the only team to defeat …
ROCHESTER — After fifth-seeded Lewiston-Altura pulled off an upset in the MSHSL Section 1AA quarterfinals on Tuesday, the Cardinals looked lik…
The Winona boys swim co-op wrapped up the second day of MSHSL state meet competition on Saturday in Minneapolis, and the Winhawks finished 13t…
Local sports schedule for Tuesday, March 8.
HIGH SCHOOL
Caledonia High School boys basketball coach Brad King know he will see a different group of Lewiston-Altura players when the Warriors try on S…
