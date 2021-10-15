Local sports schedule: Saturday, October 16

HIGH
SCHOOL
GIRLS SOCCER: MSHSL sections—1A: 5 La Crescent-Hokah at 1 Cotter, 1 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER: MSHSL sections—1A: 4 Cotter at 1 Rochester Lourdes, at Rochester Regional Sports Center, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL: Winona at Apple Valley Tournament, 9:30 a.m.; Rushford-Peterson at Goodhue Invite.
CROSS COUNTRY: G-E-T in Coulee Conference meet at Maple Grove Venues, West Salem, 10:30 a.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING: Winona at team section meet at Austin.
COLLEGEFOOTBALL: Southwest Minnesota State at Winona State, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL: Saint Mary’s at Concordia-Moorhead, 7 p.m.; Sioux Falls (S.D.) at Winona State.
MEN’S SOCCER: Bethel College (Minn.) at Saint Mary’s, 12:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Saint Mary’s at Bethel University (Minn.), 3:30 p.m.