 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Saturday, October 16

  • 0

HIGH

SCHOOL

GIRLS SOCCER: MSHSL sections—1A: 5 La Crescent-Hokah at 1 Cotter, 1 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER: MSHSL sections—1A: 4 Cotter at 1 Rochester Lourdes, at Rochester Regional Sports Center, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL: Winona at Apple Valley Tournament, 9:30 a.m.; Rushford-Peterson at Goodhue Invite.

CROSS COUNTRY: G-E-T in Coulee Conference meet at Maple Grove Venues, West Salem, 10:30 a.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING: Winona at team section meet at Austin.

COLLEGEFOOTBALL: Southwest Minnesota State at Winona State, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL: Saint Mary’s at Concordia-Moorhead, 7 p.m.; Sioux Falls (S.D.) at Winona State.

MEN’S SOCCER: Bethel College (Minn.) at Saint Mary’s, 12:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Saint Mary’s at Bethel University (Minn.), 3:30 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News