Local sports schedule: Saturday, May 21

HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL: Rochester John Marshall at Winona, Noon; Cashton at Lewiston-Altura, 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL: Rochester Lourdes at Cotter, 10 a.m.
For the first time since 1991, the Rushford-Peterson/Houston boys track and field team won the Three Rivers Conference title in Saturday’s mee…
Winona’s softball team nearly suffered a heartbreaking defeat, but instead picked up a thrilling win in a 4-3 walk-off victory over Cottage Gr…
Winona’s softball team seized control of the Big 9 Conference championship race on Tuesday, defeating previously unbeaten Mankato West 7-5 in …
As the track and field schedule delves into championship season, some of the area’s top title contenders are starting to stand out. Here is a …
CALEDONIA — It can take an inning or two for Caledonia High School junior pitcher Tristan Augedahl to find his groove, but once he is locked i…
For the second year in a row, the Cochrane-Fountain City girls track and field team is the Dairyland Conference champion.
G-E-T’s softball team stayed undefeated in Coulee Conference play, winning by four runs in a road matchup against Viroqua.
Local sports schedule for Thursday, May 19.
