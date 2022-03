Local sports schedule: Saturday, March 5

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL: (3) Cotter vs (2) Rochester Lourdes at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester for Section 1AA semifinals, 1:30 p.m.

BOYS SWIM: Winona co-op at MSHSL State Meet, Jean K Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis

COLLEGE

BASEBALL: Winona State vs Seton Hill in Davenport, Fla., 4:45 p.m.; Doubleheader - Saint Mary’s vs University of Northwestern in Davenport, Fla., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL: Winona State vs Southern Indiana and University of the Sciences in Winter Haven, Fla., 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.; Saint Mary’s vs Houghton in Clermont, Fla., 9:45 a.m.

MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD: Saint Mary’s at Last Chance Meet in Waverly, Iowa and Stevens Point, Wisc.

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD: Saint Mary’s at Last Chance Meet in Waverly, Iowa and Stevens Point, Wisc.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0