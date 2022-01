Local sports schedule: Saturday, Jan. 29

HIGH SCHOOLBOYS BASKETBALL Byron at Winona, 7:30 p.m.; Rushford-Peterson at G-E-T, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL Winona at Byron, 1:15 p.m.; Rushford-Peterson at GMLOKS, 2;15 p.m.; La Crosse Central at G-E-T, 6 p.m.

GYMNASTICS Austin, Byron and Pine Island at Winona, 11 a.m.; G-E-T co-op at La Crosse invitational, 9 a.m.

BOYS HOCKEY Homestead at G-E-T/Aquinas/Holmen/Luther, 3:30 p.m.; Fairmont at Winona, 3 p.m.

WRESTLING Winona/Cotter at Lake City tournament, 10 a.m.

COLLEGEMEN’S BASKETBALL Minot State University at Winona State, 5:30 p.m.; College of St. Scholastica at Saint Mary’s, 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL Minot State University at Winona State, 3:30 p.m.; College of St. Scholastica at Saint Mary’s, 1 p.m.

MEN’S HOCKEY Gustavus Adolphus College (Minn.) at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY Saint Mary’s at Gustavus Adolphus College (Minn.), 2 p.m.

MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD Saint Mary’s at St. Olaf Quadrangular

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD Saint Mary’s at St. Olaf Quadrangular; Winona State at Mark Schuck Open at Minnesota State-Mankato

MEN’S TENNIS Martin Luther College at Saint Mary’s, 12:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S TENNIS Martin Luther College at Saint Mary’s, 12:30 p.m.

