Local sports schedule: Saturday, Feb. 12

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL: Cotter at Rochester Lourdes, 5:30 p.m.; G-E-T at Tomah, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Cotter at Rochester Lourdes, 4 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY: Winona at Faribault, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY: (4) Winona at (1) Albert Lea, Section 1A Semifinals, 7 p.m.

SKI: Winona at Mora

BOYS SWIM: Winona/Cotter at Big 9 Conference Meet at Northfield, 1 p.m.

WRESTLING: G-E-T/MM at WIAA Division 2 Regionals at Arcadia, 10 a.m.; C-FC at WIAA Division 3 Regionals at Durand, 10:30 a.m.

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Southwest Minnesota State University at Winona State, 5:30 p.m.; Concordia-Moorhead at Saint Mary’s, 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Southwest Minnesota State University at Winona State, 3:30 p.m.; Concordia-Moorhead (Minn.) at Saint Mary’s, 1 p.m.

MEN’S HOCKEY: Augsburg University (Minn.) at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Saint Mary’s at Augsburg University (Minn.), 2 p.m.

MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD: Saint Mary’s at Meet of the Hearts at Carleton College

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD: Saint Mary’s at Meet of the Hearts at Carleton College; Winona State at NSIC Indoor Challenge at Minnesota State-Mankato

