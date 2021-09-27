Local sports schedule: Monday, September 27

HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL: Randolph at Rushford-Peterson, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS: Lake City at Winona, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
MEN’S GOLF: Winona State Invitational.
WOMEN’S GOLF: Winona State Invitational.
HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL: Randolph at Rushford-Peterson, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS: Lake City at Winona, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
MEN’S GOLF: Winona State Invitational.
WOMEN’S GOLF: Winona State Invitational.
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
When a combination of bussing issues and coronavirus quarantines forced the Winona girls swimming team to cancel its meet against Menomonie on…
At Winona’s annual Jim Flim Invitational on Saturday, it was a local team that took home the trophy in the boys race as the Lewiston-Altura/Ru…
As time was winding down, a draw was beginning to seem like the most likely outcome for the Winona Senior High girls soccer team.
Lewiston-Altura picked up its first Southeast White win of the season at home on Friday, beating Caledonia 21-14.
Winona State’s football team won a road shootout, defeating the University of Mary 48-38 on Saturday.
The Rushford-Peterson football team rolled to victory on the road against Wabasha-Kellogg on Thursday, winning a 35-0 shutout.
When Winona’s boys soccer team took the field on Thursday, the Winhawks were looking for a bounce-back performance and they found it, soundly …
The Cotter High School girls soccer team won its second straight game and posted its fifth shutout of the season with a 6-0 Three Rivers Confe…
The Cotter High School girls soccer team pulled through early adversity to defeat a strong Kasson-Mantorville team 6-1 on Saturday.
The Blugolds were sound in all three phases en route to a 45-14 victory.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.