Local sports schedule: Monday, November 22

GIRLS BASKETBALL: G-E-T at Sparta, 7:15 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS — When the Rushford-Peterson football team’s season came to a close in a 28-8 state semifinal loss to Minneota on Saturday, it was…
Rushford-Peterson is one of only four teams remaining in the Class A state football bracket as eyes across the state turn toward the Twin Citi…
The Pirates snapped a three-game losing streak in the series with a 51-46 win at home that flipped the script of the last time the two teams met up.
MINNEAPOLIS — After a look at the roster of opposing Minneota, Rushford-Peterson’s football players knew they would have their hands full befo…
Rushford-Peterson’s defense has been the key to its success all season long, and that trend held true in Friday night’s MSHSL Class A state qu…
A number of Winona area fall athletes and coaches had their performance in the 2021 season recognized with inclusion on all-state teams.
Local sports schedule for Tuesday, November 16.
Todd Kronebusch, Rick Habeck and Kurt Habeck, a trio of former Winhawks wrestlers, will be inducted into the Winona High wrestling hall of fam…
Rushford-Peterson is the only local football team left standing heading into Friday’s section final games, and the top-seeded Trojans will be …
