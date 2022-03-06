 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Monday, March 7

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL: (5) Lewiston-Altura vs (4) La Crescent-Hokah at Rochester Civic Center Arena, MSHSL Section 1AA Tournament, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

BASEBALL: Winona State vs Ashland in Davenport, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

