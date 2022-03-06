Local sports schedule: Monday, March 7

HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL: (5) Lewiston-Altura vs (4) La Crescent-Hokah at Rochester Civic Center Arena, MSHSL Section 1AA Tournament, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
BASEBALL: Winona State vs Ashland in Davenport, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
ROCHESTER — Cotter High School’s girls basketball team only lost once in the last 10 games of the regular season, and the only team to defeat …
ROCHESTER — When Cotter’s girls basketball team started its second playoff game, it was in an atmosphere they were not used to.
The season came to a close for a pair of boys basketball teams on Tuesday night in the first round of the postseason.
There are eight playoff basketball games featuring Winona area teams scheduled this week so far, with a chance for more if the teams are able …
HIGH SCHOOL
The Winona swim and dive program had a strong performance at Friday’s Section 1A swim meet, placing third out of 10 as a team while having sev…
The Winona boys swim co-op wrapped up the second day of MSHSL state meet competition on Saturday in Minneapolis, and the Winhawks finished 13t…
MADISON — The weight of the moment hit Tanner Andersen immediately.
Cotter’s girls basketball team started its postseason run with a dominant win, racing past Triton 66-26.
Following the first two days of competition at the state tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, one local wrestler is still alive with shot…
