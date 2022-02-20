 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Monday, Feb. 21

HIGH SCHOOLBOYS BASKETBALL: Viroqua at G-E-T, 7:15 p.m.; Cotter at Saint Charles, 7:30 p.m.

