Local sports schedule: Monday, Feb. 21

HIGH SCHOOLBOYS BASKETBALL: Viroqua at G-E-T, 7:15 p.m.; Cotter at Saint Charles, 7:30 p.m.
There is something brewing in the KidSport Gymnastics complex at the Winona Mall.
Cotter senior Megan Morgan shook up the school’s scoring leaderboard on Friday night, scoring 22 points to move into second-place all-time wit…
Cotter’s girls basketball team shook off its Saturday loss by picking up a 17-point win over a Three Rivers Conference foe on Tuesday night.
Coming into their Wednesday night matchup in Winona, the Winhawks and Rochester Century boys basketball teams had similar records but very dif…
RUSHFORD — When the Rushford-Peterson and La Crescent-Hokah boys basketball teams met up in La Crescent on Dec. 17, it was a back-and-forth ba…
The Winona/Cotter gymnastics team played host to the Section 1A championship meet on Saturday, and the hometown Winhawks did well with a secon…
HIGH SCHOOLBOYS BASKETBALL: Southland at Rushford-Peterson, 7:30 p.m.; Wabasha-Kellogg at Cotter, 7:30 p.m.
Local sports schedule for Wednesday, February 16.
HIGH SCHOOL
Both of the Cochrane-Fountain City wrestlers advanced to the Sectional round with strong performances at Saturday’s Division 3 Regional meet i…
