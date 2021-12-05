Local sports schedule: Monday, Dec. 6

HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL: G-E-T at Bangor, 7:15 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: Highland Park at Cotter, 5:30 p.m.
Throughout the early season, there is certain to be a learning curve for the Winona girls basketball team.
Cotter’s girls basketball team (1-2) snapped a two-game losing streak and picked up its first victory of the season on Tuesday, beating Fillmo…
RUSHFORD — Following a pair of narrow non-conference losses to start the year, Cotter’s girls basketball team has been firing on all cylinders…
Winona’s boys hockey team lost an 8-4 road game against La Crescent-Hokah on Tuesday as a four-goal second period by the home team broke the g…
Lewiston-Altura’s girls basketball team hung tough with Chatfield in the first half, but the Gophers (2-0) pulled away in the second half for …
HIGH SCHOOL
GALESVILLE — Cody Schmitz succeeded in taking the ball to the basket and in knocking down jump shots. He scored points early and often.
Local sports schedule for Saturday, December 4.
Local sports schedule for Monday, November 29.
GALESVILLE — Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School boys basketball coach Jared McCutchen had a pretty easy time guiding his team past Sparta on…
