WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Monday, Dec. 6

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL: G-E-T at Bangor, 7:15 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY: Highland Park at Cotter, 5:30 p.m.

