WHAT'S ON TAP Local sports schedule: Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 Dec 28, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HIGH SCHOOLBOYS BASKETBALL: Arcadia at Westby, 4:30 p.m.; C-FC, G-E-T at Aquinas tournament, 6 p.m. 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular High School 12-21 High school sports roundup: C-FC girls fall in OT Dec 22, 2020 FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Jordyn Halverson finished with a game-high 24 points but a turnover on the final possession in overtime thwarted the Coc… High School Local sports schedule: Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 Dec 22, 2020 Local sports schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 22. +3 High School Gone but not forgotten: Dave Heise's legacy to be felt at Winona Senior High for generations Updated Dec 2, 2020 "... a teacher affects eternity, and no one knows where their influence stops. Those were true words for Dave Heise. His influence on our school and our community is long lasting.” +9 High School The Elite 11: The Winona Daily News All-Area Football Team Updated Dec 13, 2020 For a while, it looked like high school football would not be played this fall. But after the MSHSL reversed their previous decision to move f… +6 High School Girls high school basketball: C-FC grinds out win in home opener Dec 18, 2020 FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Rick Peterson knew it was going to take some time for his Cochrane-Fountain City High School girls basketball team to fi… +8 High School The best of the best: The Winona Daily News All-Area Volleyball Team Updated Dec 13, 2020 This year was an unprecedented one for high school volleyball. The athletes persevered every step of the way and deserved to be recognized. As such, here is the first Winona Daily News All-Area Volleyball team since 2010. High School 12-17 High school sports roundup: Bjorge's game-winner lifts Arcadia Dec 17, 2020 ARCADIA — Trev Bjorge nailed the go-ahead corner 3-pointer with 8 seconds left to help the Arcadia boys basketball team win a defensive stalem… Watch Now: Related Video Video: Five Winona-area prep football players to watch in 2018 Video: C-FC wins with buzzer-beater Video: C-FC wins with buzzer-beater Video: State Track Interview Video: State Track Interview Video: State Track Interview Video: State Track Interview