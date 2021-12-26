Local sports schedule: Monday, Dec. 27

HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL: Cotter at Winona State Tournament; G-E-T at Aquinas Tournament
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Cotter at Winona State Tournament; Prescott at G-E-T, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: Cotter at Herb Brooks Holiday Hockey Tournament
In his high school days, Aaron Witt was a star of some of the most successful football teams in Winona Senior High history, and a big reason w…
By the end of the game, that proved true as Lewiston-Altura won by a 66-25 score.
Winona’s girls basketball team had an interesting contrast challenge in its most recent two-game stretch.
Sophomore Cody Schmitz made 10 of 20 shots from the floor and 10 of 12 free throws on his way to 34 points as the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau Hig…
The Cochrane-Fountain City girls basketball team picked up another dominant win on Tuesday, beating previously unbeaten Alma Center Lincoln 66…
HIGH SCHOOL
Local sports schedule for Tuesday, December 21.
When Bill and Jill Schmidt moved to Winona in the late 1970s, it did not take long for the pair to quickly integrate themselves into the local…
The Winona boys basketball team picked up its first victory of the season on Saturday, winning 57-49 Big 9 Conference rival Mankato East (2-3,…
The Winona gymnastics team won a triangular meet at Red Wing, with a score of 125.9 that outpaced the host school’s tally of 117.825 in second…
