Local sports schedule: Friday, November 12

GIRLS SWIM AND DIVE: Winona at Section 1A meet at Rochester Rec Center, Noon
FOOTBALL: Class A state quarterfinals—Rushford-Peterson vs Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at Crown College, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL: Winona State at Minnesota-Moorhead, 6 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Winona State vs. Pittsburg State University at Kansas City, Mo., 4:15 p.m.; Crown College (Minn.) at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.
MEN’S HOCKEY: Saint Mary’s at Concordia-Moorhead (Minn.), 7:05 p.m.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Concordia-Moorhead (Minn.) at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.
IN PHOTOS: Rushford-Peterson gets past Randolph in MSHSL Section 1A semifinal
