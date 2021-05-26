Local sports schedule for Wednesday, May 26

HIGH SCHOOLBOYS GOLF: GET hosts Coulee meet, Noon
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD: Winona at Big 9 meet at Rochester John Marshall, 10:30 a.m.
Success is measured differently in baseball.
Grace Fricke and Paige Grafton each hit a home run in the Winona Senior High softball team's 13-1 Big 9 win over Faribault on Saturday afternoon.
Makayla Steffes struck out 12 on the mound while going 2 for 4 with an RBI at the plate for the Winhawks.
Halvorsen was born with limb reductions that caused his left arm and left leg to be shorter than their counterparts and his left hand to have two fingers.
LA CROSSE, Wis. — Winona Senior High track and field senior Chloe Hughes continued to dominate in the hurdles on Friday at the La Crosse Logan…
"The stars aligned, and it feel like the right time, but it's been a little slice of heaven for me here," said Steffenhagen.
Elsewhere, Winona softball celebrated senior day and Cotter softball won their 14th straight.
AUSTIN — The Winona Senior High 100-meter girls record had stood for 20-plus years entering this track and field season.
PLAINVIEW — Both the Cotter boys and girls track and field team had a solid day at the Three Rivers Conference Championship on Saturday at PEM…
