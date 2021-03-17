Local sports schedule for Wednesday, March 17

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: MSHSL Section playoffs: 1AAA—No. 6 Red Wing at No. 3 Winona, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING: Section 1A individuals
Elsewhere, Cotter junior Megan Morgan scored her 1,000th career point as the Ramblers battled undefeated Stewartville, while Teis Larsen tallied a six-point night as the Winona Senior High boys hockey team defeated Austin.
The MSHSL high school boys basketball postseason starts Tuesday. Get all caught up with the area's local teams as they prepare to make a playoff run.
Elsewhere, Winona's Jasper Hedin scored 40 points to lead the Winhawks to their fifth win in six games.
Rory Briggs would be the first to tell you he wasn’t pushed into nordic skiing. It just sort of happened.
Elsewhere, the Winona Senior High boys and girls hockey teams along with the girls basketball team found out their postseason path.
LEWISTON — Michael VanderPlas doesn’t believe in trap games.
Anna Gilmer arrived at the first day of practice for the Winona/Cotter nordic ski team as a little known seventh-grader last season. But it didn’t take long for her to stand out.
ROCHESTER — The Winona/Cotter boys swim and dive team saw four qualify for the state tournament after stellar performances at the MSHSL Sectio…
The Warriors had five players in double figures in an impressive offensive performance.
LEWISTON — About midway through the second half of their MSHSL Section 1AA opening round game, it became apparent to Michael VanderPlas that h…
