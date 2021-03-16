 Skip to main content
Local sports schedule for Tuesday, March 16
Local sports schedule for Tuesday, March 16

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL: MSHSL Section playoffs: 1AA—No. 12 Zumbrota-Mazeppa at No. 5 Lewiston-Altura, 7 p.m.; No. 16 Cotter at No. 1 Caledonia, 7 p.m.; 1A—No. 4 Rushford-Peterson at No. 13 Bethlehem Academy, 7 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY: MSHSL Section 1A playoffs: No. 9 Winona at No. 8 Red Wing, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE

BASEBALL: Saint Mary's at Augsburg (DH), 5 p.m.

MEN'S HOCKEY: Saint Mary's at St. Olaf, 7 p.m.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY: St. Thomas at Saint Mary's, 7 p.m.

