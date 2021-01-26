 Skip to main content
Local sports schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 26
Local sports schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 26

HIGH SCHOOLSWIMMING Rochester Mayo at Winona, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL C-FC at Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran, 7:15 p.m.

Winona at Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.

Lake City at Lewiston-Altura, 7:30 p.m.;

BOYS BASKETBALL Mankato West at Winona, 7:30 p.m.

Chatfield at Cotter, 7:30 p.m.

