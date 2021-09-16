Local sports schedule for Thursday, September 16

HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL: Winona at Kasson-Mantorville, 7:15 p.m.; P-E-M at Cotter, 7:15 p.m.; Chatfield at Lewiston-Altura, 7:15 p.m.; Melrose-Mindoro at C-FC, 7:15 p.m.; G-E-T at Viroqua, 7 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY: Winona, Cotter at Rochester Mayo Invite, 4 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER: Owatonna at Winona, 7 p.m.; Cotter vs. St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura at St. Charles, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER: Winona at Owatonna, 7 p.m.; St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura at Cotter, 5 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING: Mankato West at Winona, 6:30 p.m.
