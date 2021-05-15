Local sports schedule for Saturday, May 15

HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL: C-FC, GET at Viroqua tournament, 10 a.m.; Mankato West at Winona, 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL: Winona at Mankato West, 1 p.m.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL: C-FC, GET at Viroqua tournament, 10 a.m.; Mankato West at Winona, 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL: Winona at Mankato West, 1 p.m.
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Marquetta Berlin-Burns is unsure what her next chapter will be.
Elsewhere, Chloe Hughes wins the 100-hurdles at Red Wing Quadrangular and the Rushford-Peterson baseball team won its second game in a row.
Seeing their first game action in nearly a week, the Cotter softball team showed little signs of rust against Lanesboro/Fillmore Central Friday.
The sport of gymnastics and Chloe Hughes have become synonymous with each other.
PRESTON — The Cotter baseball team won their second consecutive game, defeating Lanesboro/Fillmore Central 9-6 on the road Friday.
MANKATO — The Cotter softball team picked up a pair of impressive wins on Saturday at the Mankato games, knocking off New Ulm 7-2 before defea…
Thursday turned out to be a record-breaking day at Paul Giel Field for the Winona Senior High girls track and field team.
Local sports schedule for Saturday, May 8.
Elsewhere, the top two softball teams in the Big 9 squared off with Winona and Northfield.
A girls wrestling state tournament was approved but adding boys volleyball as a spring sport was turned down Tuesday by a key body of the Minn…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.