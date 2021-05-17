Local sports schedule for Monday, May 17

HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL: Lewiston-Altura at Lanesboro/Fillmore Central, 4 p.m.; Rushford-Peterson at Cotter, 5 p.m.; Westby at C-FC, 5 p.m.; GET at West Salem, 5 p.m.
BOYS GOLF: Winona at Lake City invite, 2 p.m.; Saint Charles at LARP, 4:30 p.m.; GET at Coulee meet at Coulee Golf Bowl, 4 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF: Winona at Rochester John Marshall, 2:30 p.m.; Saint Charles at LARP, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL: Lanesboro/Fillmore Central at Lewiston-Altura, 4 p.m.; Winona at Owatonna, 5 p.m.; Cotter at Rushford-Peterson 5 p.m.; GET at Onalaska Luther, 5 p.m.
