Local sports schedule for Friday, September 10

HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL: Kasson-Mantorville at Winona, 7 p.m.; Cotter at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7 p.m.; Rushford-Peterson at Fillmore Central, 7 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at Goodhue, 7 p.m.; Eleva-Strum at C-FC, 7 p.m.; Viroqua at G-E-T, 7 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY: Winona at Faribault Invite, 3:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
VOLLEYBALL: Saint Mary’s vs. Beloit College at Stevens Point, 5 p.m.; Winona State at University of Indianapolis Invitational.
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Northern Michigan at Winona State, 5 p.m.
