Local sports schedule for Friday, June 4

HIGH SCHOOLBASEBALL: Lincoln at C-FC, 5 p.m.; GET at La Crosse Logan, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL: GET at Tomah, 3:15 p.m.
There are few that can throw a rise ball like Olivia Funk.
Behind dominating starts from their young aces, both the Winona Senior High and Cotter softball teams rolled in their postseason openers on Tuesday.
HOLMEN, Wis. — The Cochrane-Fountain City High School boys golf team qualified for a WIAA Division 3 sectional by placing third in a regional …
LEWISTON — Caleb Mueller kicked off the Lewiston-Altura High School baseball team’s postseason in style on Monday night, tossing a no-hitter, …
Elsewhere, the Winona baseball team's season came to a close.
The Cotter softball team capped off their regular season, smashing 13 hits en route to a 15-11 win over Class AAAA Park of Cottage Grove Frida…
HIGH SCHOOLBASEBALL: MSHSL Section tournament: Section 1AAA—No. 6 Winona at No. 2 Jordan; Section 1A—No. 7 Rushford-Peterson vs. No. 2 Lyle-Pa…
It’s safe to say Maddy Hazelton has had some pretty good teachers.
Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson boys golf junior Andrew Hoiness finished 11th individually in the two-day MSHSL Section 1AA tournament held …
Just like that the postseason is here.
