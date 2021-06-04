 Skip to main content
Local sports schedule for Friday, June 4
Local sports schedule for Friday, June 4

HIGH SCHOOLBASEBALL: Lincoln at C-FC, 5 p.m.; GET at La Crosse Logan, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL: GET at Tomah, 3:15 p.m.

