Local sports schedule for Friday, June 18

HIGH SCHOOL
TRACK AND FIELD: MSHSL state tournament at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
HIGH SCHOOL
TRACK AND FIELD: MSHSL state tournament at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. — Avery Engbrecht entered Tuesday night’s MSHSL Class AAA state semifinal with 13 total at bats for the entire season.
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. — Entering the MSHSL Class AAA state softball championship, there was a consensus at Caswell Park that something had to give.
MANKATO, Minn. — One could physically hear all the momentum quickly sucked out of the Winona Senior High softball team’s dugout.
AUSTIN — Deep down, they all knew.
Senior Chloe Hughes finished second in the girls 300-meter hurdles finals, senior Marquetta Berlin-Burns finished second in the girls 100, and those two teamed up with senior Anissa Lee and eighth-grader Nevaeh Mitchell to win the girls 400 relay.
Lewiston-Altura will also be well represented at the state meet.
Chloe Hughes is no stranger to busy schedules, but this weekend promises to be one to remember.
AUSTIN, Minn. — The Winona Senior High School softball team took a big step on Tuesday by beating Kasson-Mantorville 6-0 and earning a spot in…
HIGH SCHOOL
"So even though we already played (K-M) and already beat them, we’re not going in with our heads all cocky," senior Paige Grafton said. "We’re going in as though we’ve never seen them play before."
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.