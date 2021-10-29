Local sports roundup: Winona volleyball season ends in playoffs

The season came to a close for the Winona volleyball team, as the seven-seed Winhawks (1-26) lost a three-set sweep against two-seed Stewartville (24-4) in the first round of the Section 1AAA volleyball tournament.

The Tigers won handily in all three sets, winning 25-12 in the first, 25-10 in the second and 25-8 in the third to close out the sweep.

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Wayne State 2, Winona State 1

The Warriors (4-10-1, 3-9-1) lost a road match against conference foe Wayne State (5-7-4, 5-5-3) in a low-scoring 2-1 game.

All three of the game’s goals came in the second half.

Sophomore Annika Syvrud scored both of Wayne State’s goals, with a 52nd minute goal to take the lead and a 54th minute goal to give the Wildcats some breathing room.

Winona State senior Camryn Cadiz got the Warriors on the board with a goal in the 88th minute, but Winona could not equalize in the final two minutes.

The Warriors outshot the Wildcats 18-4 and 8-3 in shots on goal, but Wayne State made their few opportunities count.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

St. Mary’s 4, St. Norbert 1

The Cardinals women’s hockey team got its season off on the right foot, with a 4-1 St. Mary’s (1-0) victory in an out-of-conference road clash against St. Norbert (0-1).

Scoring was slow in the first two periods, with just one St. Mary’s goal in each.

Senior Avrey Simonson started the scoring at 8:37 in the first period, with freshman Jenna Kurkowski assisting on the play.

Kurkowski did some scoring of her own in the second period, netting a goal at 16:13 for a 2-0 lead. Senior Jordan Modjeski picked up an assist on the play.

St. Norbert did its only damage of the game at 9:26 in the third period when Courtnie Hogan scored a shorthanded goal unassisted for a 2-1 score.

The Cardinals got the lead back to two goals at 16:39 when Kurkowski scored for the second time, this time with Modjeski and senior Delaney Wolf assisting.

Freshman Anna Braun scored on an empty net with one second remaining to ice the game at 4-1.

St. Mary’s senior goaltender Ary Ziakas stopped 21 shots with just one goal allowed, while St. Norbert goalie Evi Johnson allowed three goals with 22 saves.

MEN’S HOCKEY

Lake Forest 4, St. Mary’s 3

The St. Mary’s men’s hockey team lost its season opener, with the Cardinals (0-1) falling 4-3 in an overtime road loss to out-of-conference opponent Lake Forest (1-0).

Lake Forest drew first blood, with junior Josh Norman scoring off an assist by senior Cullen Kane at 4:09 in the first quarter for a 1-0 lead.

St. Mary’s took care of business on special teams in the middle portion of the game, scoring three consecutive powerplay goals.

Senior Tyson Liverance tied the game 1-1 at 13:52 in the first with freshman Laudon Poelinger and senior Jack Hatton assisting on the play.

The Cardinals took the lead 2-1 with 30 seconds remaining in the first period when senior Ryan Stoynich scored off assists by Hutton and junior Trevor Wilhelm.

St. Mary’s extended the lead to 3-1 at 5:24 in the second period when sophomore Bud Winter scored off an assist by Wilhelm.

From there, Lake Forest shut out the Cardinals for the remaining 37 minutes of the game.

The Foresters scored at even strength at 8:41 in the second, then tied the game with a powerplay goal at 12:10 in the third period to send it to overtime 3-3.

Just two and a half minutes into the extra frame, the Foresters ended it with a goal by freshman Noah Furman, with an assist by freshman Matteas Derraugh.

