Local sports roundup: Winona tennis sweeps Lake City

The Winona girls tennis team picked up a solid win on Monday, sweeping Lake City without any of their players needing a third set to win.

At one singles, Molly Neinert beat Madeline Medvec 6-2, 6-3. Two singles' Adele Jacobsen won a 6-1, 6-0 match against Brooke Bee. At three singles, Julia Reeck beat Liberty Heise 6-3, 6-3. Jaida Oudel rounded out singles play with a 6-1, 6-2 victory at four singles over Olivia Freiheit.

The top duo of Marissa McNally and Bridgette Klonecki won a 6-2, 6-4 bout against Emma Berge and Alison Wallerich. Two doubles' Velaina Kiesel and Josie Gundersen won a 6-3, 6-1 match over Megan Jostock and Kalynn Hagedorn. Lauren Steinfeldt and Brianna Styba beat Kloey Sanderson and Grace Ackermann by a 6-1, 6-1 score at three doubles.

MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

On Monday and Tuesday, the Winona State men's golf team hosted the Watkins Invitational at The Jewel Golf Club in Lake City, and the host squad was in first place overall out of 13 teams at the end of the first day of competition.

WSU had an even-par score of 288, outpacing second-place Washburn's 10-over score of 298.

Washburn junior Dawson Wills had the leading individual score, shooting a three-under par 69, though Winona State had the next two best players with freshman Brady Holland in second at two-under par and senior Abraham Elmore at one-under par.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

Winona State's women's team also hosted an edition of the Watkins Invitational, and the Warriors women were also in first place in their six-team field at the end of the first day.

WSU's 22-over par score of 310 was the best of the day, with Upper Iowa in second at 30-over par 318.

Three of the top four players were Warriors, with sophomore Carly Moon leading the pack overall with a two-under par 70. Upper Iowa's Jaden Schweinefus was in second with a two-over par score of 74. WSU freshman Ellie Behring was third at five-over 77 and senior Ally Loiselle was fourth at seven-over 79.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0