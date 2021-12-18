Local sports roundup: Winona gymnastics wins triangular meet

The Winona gymnastics team won a triangular meet at Red Wing, with a score of 125.9 that outpaced the host school’s tally of 117.825 in second and third-place Stewartville’s 114.5.

WSHS’s Makenna Schroeder won the all around with a score of 33.05 followed by teammate Neveah Mitchell’s 32.125 in second place. Hanalei Hocum took fourth as well at 30.95.

Schroeder was first on beam (8.1), second on bars (8.075), second on floor (8.3)and third on vault (8.575). Mitchell won vault (8,725), bars (8.125) and floor (8.55). Hocum was third on beam (7.35).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dover-Eyota 71, Lewiston-Altura 51

Lewiston-Altura’s girls basketball team had a two-game winning streak snapped on Friday night as the Cardinals (2-5, 1-3) lost to Dover-Eyota (4-2, 4-0) as the Eagles stayed unbeaten in conference play.

Dover-Eyota built up a 22-point lead by halftime, 48-26, and L-A only slightly narrowed the gap in the second half with a 25-23 margin in its favor.

Sierra Kreidermacher was the top scorer for L-A with 19 points, but D-E’s Malia Nelson had the biggest performance overall, scoring 35 points and grabbing 17 rebounds for a double-double.

BOYS BASKETBALL

La Crescent 47, Rushford-Peterson 45 (OT)

Sophomore Parker McQuin made two 3-pointers and scored a team-high 16 points for the Lancers (4-0, 3-0), who erased a 14-point halftime deficit to stay unbeaten, while ending the Trojans’ (2-1, 1-1) undefeated season.

Junior Carter Todd added 15 points for La Crescent-Hokah, which took advantage of some poor second-half shooting by the Trojans to catch up. Rushford-Peterson ( missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer as the Lancers escaped with the victory.

McQuin scored five of the Lancers’ points in overtime and hit one of his two 3-pointers.

The Trojans were led by Malachi Bunke, who scored 19 points while going 4-for-10 on three-pointers. Justin Ruberg added 15 points on 7-of-14 shooting as well.

BOYS HOCKEY

Aquinas co-op 5, Cotter 0

The Avalanche (2-5) shut out the Ramblers (0-3) in a cross-state matchup in Winona.

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Winona State 74, Wayne State 69

The Warriors (5-5, 2-4) snapped a five-game losing streak on Friday, winning a 74-69 home game over NSIC foe Wayne State College (6-4, 3-3).

Wayne State took an early lead, with a 23-16 advantage at the end of the first quarter, but Winona State grabbed a 34-33 lead at halftime and kept adding to the deficit in the second half.

The Wildcats’ Kylie Hammer had a huge offensive game, scoring 31 points to lead all scorers.

WSU, meanwhile, had a more balanced attack with four players in double figures.

Taylor Hustad led the team with 20 points, followed closely by Mattie Schimenz with 19. Emily Kieck scored 15 and Emma Fee added 10.

